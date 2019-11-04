Today (November 4, 2019), as promised, Volkswagen officially launched production of the Volkswagen ID.3 all-electric model, which is expected to hit the market in mid-2020.

Already more than 35,000 customers reserved an ID.3 and paid a pre-booking deposit, but only 30,000 of the 1ST launch edition will be made.

After a gradual ramp-up phase, Zwickau (Germany) is scheduled to produce electric cars (various models) at a rate of 100,000 annually by the end of 2020, and up to 330,000 annually from 2021.

Zwickau is poised to become the largest European factory of all-electric cars. Conversion from ICE to ICE/BEV and soon only BEV production is a tremendous challenge for the German manufacturer as it's happening without interrupting ICE production.

"With the phased transformation of the Zwickau factory, Volkswagen is fully converting a large car manufacturing plant to e-mobility for the first time. Some €1.2 billion is being invested in the conversion. In the final expansion stage from 2021, six MEB models from three Group brands will be built in Zwickau. Qualification measures are preparing all 8,000 employees for EV production and working with high-voltage technology. In total, the Zwickau team will have completed some 13,000 training days by the end of 2020, thus ensuring future-proof jobs at the Zwickau plant."

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for E-Mobility, commented said:

“The ID.3 is a high-tech car from a high-tech factory. With some 1,700 robots, driverless transport systems and fully-automated manufacturing processes, Zwickau gives a contemporary insight into the shape of forward-looking high-volume production of EVs. Ultimately, though, it is the people who build the cars who are the key to success: Our team in Saxony mastered the two-year conversion phase culminating in today’s SOP with much know-how and dedication. An outstanding team achievement!”

The facility is supplied with key EV components (such as the electric motors or the battery systems) from several other plants in Germany:

Brunswick

Kassel

Salzgitter

Wolfsburg

The next step will be to produce MEB-based EVs also in Emden and Hanover from 2022.

By 2028, Volkswagen Group intends to sell some 22 million electric cars globally (including 11.6 million in China).

ID.3 Start of production event in Zwickau: