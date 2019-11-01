Volkswagen brand officially announced the electrification plan for the Chinese market, which envisions tremendous growth in sales volume.

During the nine months of 2019, Volkswagen sold less than 60,000 plug-in electric cars globally. The plan for 2020 is about 300,000 electrified cars in China, which will increase to one million by 2025. We guess that "electrified" means plug-ins.

"The Volkswagen brand is boosting its e-mobility offensive in China. Next year, about 300,000 electrified models are already to be handed over to customers. The figure will then reach about one million by 2025."

Next year, the German manufacturer intends to launch in China 10 plug-in models (BEV or PHEV):

"In order to achieve the ambitious targets, the Volkswagen brand will already be launching 10 electrified versions – plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles – of existing models on the Chinese market up to the production of the first ID. in China at the end of 2020."

The plug-in lineup will be gradually expanded in the following years and the number of MEB-based all-electric cars will reach 10 models by 2023.

The first MEB model from the ID. family in China will be an SUV produced from the end of 2020.

Volkswagen ID.3 also will be produced in China at a later point in the future, in partnership with SAIC at the new plant in Anting (by SAIC Volkswagen joint venture).

"In Guangzhou, the SUV study ID.Next, already on show at the IAA, gave a glimpse of the first model in the ID. family for China. Production of this model is to start at the end of 2020. The ID.3 will then be produced by SAIC VOLKSWAGEN at the new plant in Anting. This way, Volkswagen is also making its corporate goal clear in China: the brand is on its way to mobility with a net neutral carbon balance."