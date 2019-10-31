The global plug-in passenger car sales were affected in September by a decrease in sales in China and in the U.S. Only the European market brings significant growth among the three biggest markets.

According to the EV Sales Blog, total sales amounted to over 183,000, which is 8% less than a year ago, at a market share of 2.3%.

See more of our sales reports for September 2019 here.

The bad news is that all-electric cars were down in September by about 1% year-over-year, which is something not seen in years. Plug-in hybrids were down by 23%.

After nine months of 2019, sales exceed 1,608,000 at an average market share of 2.3%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – September 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3, with 39,201 estimated sales, almost set an all-time record (June 2019 was better by 431 - 39,632).

It's hard to describe the success of the Model 3, which so far this year found nearly three times more buyers than the 2nd best-selling model and more than the few next best-selling models combined!

Impressive is also that even at weaker disposal, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S managed to go up to #15 and #20 YTD.

A positive sign was almost 7,000 sales of the Nissan LEAF, but the year 2019 clearly is disappointing for the Japanese flagship.

Interestingly, only four plug-in hybrids are left on the top 20 list, with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at #5.

Stats after nine months:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla, with 49,821 sales, set its new monthly sales record in September, strengthening its first position for the year.

The biggest surprise is that BMW was the second best-selling brand with 14,289 sales. It might continue as Chinese manufacturers are struggling in China.

Tesla: 49,821 and 257,082 YTD

BYD: 13,003 and 186,195 YTD

BAIC: 12,689 and 107,478 YTD

SAIC: 9,155 and 97,700 YTD

BMW: 14,289 and 90,168 YTD

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM