Nissan is not able to prevent the LEAF from falling in its home market and in October the rate of decrease even accelerated!

Combined with a decrease in the U.S. and probably not strong results in Europe (at least not good enough to release a sales report), Nissan's EV outcome is disappointing, especially for a pioneer that undertook a tremendous effort to bring the LEAF to the market.

Ten years later, the best LEAF ever, available in two battery options (40 kWh and 62 kWh) is selling at a lower level than a few years ago.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – October 2019

In Japan, only 820 LEAFs were sold in October (down 51% year-over-year), although LEAF was still the #40 most popular model.

After ten months of 2019, sales decreased 26% to 17,145.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. – October 2019

In the U.S., sales decreased in October by 28% year-over-year to 887 and year-to-date by 16% to 9,998.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan and U.S. – October 2019