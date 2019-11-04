Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to check out and test drive the new Renault ZOE R135 with a 52 kWh battery, but the first winter test revealed a surprisingly low range result.

As it turns out, with cruise control set for 95 km/h (59 mph) (average was below 85 km/h), ZOE range was estimated at 289 km (180 miles) - 271.6 km (100%-6%) and 17.4 km estimated left.

It's quite far from the 390 km (242 miles) of the WLTP figure and further tests will be needed to determine why. It might be cold (around 2°C temperature), winter tires or some other factors.

The on-board computer shows energy consumption of 147 Wh/km (237 Wh per mile), which is not bad.

Combining the two results, however, the energy for 289 km would be roughly 42.5 kWh, which opens the question of what happened to the rest from the 52 kWh battery?

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):