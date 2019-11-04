You most certainly know James May. He is one of the people that make the most famous trio of car reviewers in the world, currently called “The Grand Tour.” Not as polemical as Jeremy Clarkson and not as daring as Richard May, he represents common sense in that heterogeneous group. So it is no surprise he was the first to buy a Tesla. Yes, that is what is under the red Ferrari cover.

We will not reveal which Tesla he bought so that you get to watch the video and check all his impressions on the car, which are entertaining as usual. Anyway, common sense stands out in what he says about his choice – even if it will also be polemical among EV folks.

James May says in the video he bought a Tesla to be “part of the experiment” but not only that. He purchased an EV because he wants to save the combustion-engined vehicles. And that makes a lot of sense if you consider them simply as personal mobility.

In September, we wrote an article from a British activist that wanted to see all advertisement on cars banned. As if they were cigarettes. We wrote it to show how cars are demonized nowadays in the hopes that readers that love EVs would stand up for them. Just check the comments...

It was a shock to see there are people among us that agree with the activist. That think all vehicles are evil and that we should all be riding on buses, trains or bicycles because that would be good for the environment. What about personal mobility? What about the freedom to choose where to go? Not a word – at least in the comments in that article.

James May knows electric cars will save personal mobility for everyone. Even for the ones that despise it. We just wonder what they are doing at InsideEVs: perhaps trying to convince the highest possible number of people that driving is a sin. In other words, to get them OutsideEVs – or any other vehicle for that matter.

