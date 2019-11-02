The Audi brand had a strong month in the U.S., as sales increased over 19% to 19,172. However, plug-ins are still just a small part of the overall volume.

The all-electric Audi e-tron noted 462 sales, which is 2.4% of all Audi sales. It's a positive that e-tron sales improved from September, but they didn't increase by much. Hopefully, the e-tron will move up in the following months (quicker availability of $7,500 federal tax credit usually helps to increase plug-in car sales in the last months of a year).

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - October 2019

We already know that the Audi e-tron does quite well in some European markets, for example in Norway, where it has become the top-selling model of any kind.

In the case of the U.S., the Audi e-tron so far didn't reach the level of the Tesla Model X (the closest comparable BEV in terms of size/price).

Since April, Audi delivered 4,002 e-tron, which places it close to the top 10 of the most popular plug-in models YTD.