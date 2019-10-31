It's pretty cool to see Tesla Model Y pre-production prototypes out driving on public roads, not only in California, near the automaker's Fremont factory, but also in areas much further away from the Tesla home base.

We've shared a number of articles with recent sightings of the Tesla Model Y. However, most have been in the form of captured images. Now, we have dashcam (TeslaCam) and Sentry Mode video footage of the car driving on the highway. EVen better, it just happens to be alongside a Tesla Model 3, which is helpful for comparison.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Model Y may outsell all Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles combined. This makes perfect sense since crossovers and SUVs are all the rage in the States these days.

Check out the Model Y video above and then let us know your thoughts on the upcoming all-electric crossover in our comment section below. Will you buy a Model Y? If so, we'd love to know why. If not, we value your opinion regarding why it's not the vehicle for you. Moreover, if the small Tesla crossover is not on your radar, which EV will you choose?

Video Description via kenken830 on YouTube: