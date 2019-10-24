The last time we talked about the Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV, rumor had it the electric SUV from the Blue Oval would appear in November. Officially, at least, since we have already seen spy-shots and videos of the new EV. Now Ford confirms that not only with the official date but also with the vehicle’s silhouette. Another crossover coupé on the market, but even sportier than the Mazda MX-30.

Considering all the rumors so far have been confirmed on the Mustang-inspired EV, we do not doubt it really offers up to 373 miles (600 km) of range per charge under the WLTP cycle. The entry-level version of the electric SUV would be a lot more modest in terms of range and battery pack size: 300 mi (484 km). Still pretty reasonable for today’s EVs standards.

Being based on the Mustang makes this crossover have an obligation in terms of performance. We are sure all its derivatives will offer a convincing one, but the EV will also have a high-performance version.

While the presentation is just shy of a month from happening, deliveries will take a little longer and start just in 2020. Although it has an agreement for EV production with Volkswagen, Ford probably does not want the Germans to be alone in the market waiting for the Tesla Model Y with the ID.4.

Now that we know Nissan is also planning to compete with the Ariya, the compact electric SUV segment will have a lot of options to offer. Let’s not forget that GM also plans to have an electric crossover based on the Bolt. At least that is what rumors tell us.