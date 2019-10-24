The latest Tesla financial report outlined current and planned manufacturing capacity, which soon should exceed 500,000 cars annually.

Here we take a look at all the Tesla production sites, models assigned to them and production capacity.

Currently, Tesla produces all its cars (Model S, Model X, Model 3) in California, but the production of customer Model 3s in China should start very soon. In the longer outlook, in 2021, Tesla will produce cars also in Europe at an all-new plant (to be announced).

Tesla Model S, 3, X And Semi

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015 Model 3 (capacity of up to 350,000 annually), since mid-2017 Total output of up to 440,000 S/X/3 Model Y (planned) by summer 2020

Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units

Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York Related to solar and some energy storage products

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China "Trial production of Model 3 in Shanghai has begun" Model 3 (capacity of up to 150,000 annually), launch planned for late 2019 Model Y

Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Europe the location of our European Gigafactory to be announced soon production expected to start in 2021 Model 3 Model Y

Unassigned models Semi: in development, "We are planning to produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi in 2020" Roadster: in development, Pickup truck: in development, to be unveiled in late 2019



Tesla Roadster

The total confirmed production capacity of electric cars: 590,000 annually: