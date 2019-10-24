Here is everything we know about Tesla electric vehicle production plans.
The latest Tesla financial report outlined current and planned manufacturing capacity, which soon should exceed 500,000 cars annually.
Here we take a look at all the Tesla production sites, models assigned to them and production capacity.
Currently, Tesla produces all its cars (Model S, Model X, Model 3) in California, but the production of customer Model 3s in China should start very soon. In the longer outlook, in 2021, Tesla will produce cars also in Europe at an all-new plant (to be announced).
- Tesla Factory in Fremont, California
- Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015
- Model 3 (capacity of up to 350,000 annually), since mid-2017
- Total output of up to 440,000 S/X/3
- Model Y (planned) by summer 2020
- Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada
- related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units
- Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York
- Related to solar and some energy storage products
- Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China
- "Trial production of Model 3 in Shanghai has begun"
- Model 3 (capacity of up to 150,000 annually), launch planned for late 2019
- Model Y
- Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Europe
- the location of our European Gigafactory to be announced soon
- production expected to start in 2021
- Model 3
- Model Y
- Unassigned models
- Semi: in development, "We are planning to produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi in 2020"
- Roadster: in development,
- Pickup truck: in development, to be unveiled in late 2019
The total confirmed production capacity of electric cars: 590,000 annually:
"Fremont
Model Y equipment installation is underway in advance of the planned launch next year. We are moving faster than initially planned, using learnings and efficiencies gained from our Gigafactory Shanghai factory design. Capex per unit of capacity is forecasted to be about 50% lower than our current Model 3 production system in the United States.
Shanghai
We are already producing full vehicles on a trial basis, from body, to paint and to general assembly, at Gigafactory Shanghai. We have cleared initial milestones toward our manufacturing license and are working towards finalizing the license and meeting other governmental requirements before we begin ramping production and delivery of vehicles from Shanghai. China is by far the largest market for mid-sized premium sedans. With Model 3 priced on par with gasoline powered mid-sized sedans (even before gas savings and other benefits), we believe China could become the biggest market for Model 3.
Europe
We are in the final stages of our site selection process. Our European Gigafactory is expected to produce both Model 3 and Model Y."