Burglars, thieves, and crooks of all sorts must start to know about Tesla in case they want their twisted careers to flourish. Check this man in the video above. He probably has never heard of Sentry Mode. Or that Tesla vehicles have cameras all around. When he breaks the window of this EV, he runs because of the alarm. If he knew he was being taped, he’d probably skip this car. And any other close to it.

Gallery: Burglar Gives Cops Proof To Arrest Him By Breaking Tesla's Window

10 Photos

Watch the footage to see all angles of this man’s face. You’ll probably recognize his face anywhere. If you are in Washington, DC, pay attention. This crime happened there. Call the police in case you see him around.

He aimed directly at the Tesla, as you see in the video. With a little flashlight in his left hand, he starts to look if there is anything inside the vehicle that he can steal. He finds it and tries to open the car’s right front door. Luckily, the doors are locked. Or was it bad luck?

We’ll never know if we cannot compare what was inside the Tesla and the price of replacing a Tesla window. The burglar shatters it with a small punch that was in his right hand. When he does that, the alarm goes off. He rapidly starts to walk back to where he came from.

All the action takes less than 24 seconds. That is how fast these guys are to get things from other people and to try to do that without anyone noticing. He has probably walked many empty streets without any problem. That’s very likely that he broke into somebody else’s car that same night. What he did not know was that he would have his face all over the internet.

We expect that he appears in police files very soon. And that burglars, thieves, and crooks of all sorts keep ignoring safety devices such as Sentry Mode. In Iraq, booksellers leave their books on the streets at night. They say there that readers do not steal. And that thieves do not read. We sure hope so.