Avoiding responsibility is, unfortunately, more common than it should be. It applies to people and companies alike, but companies cannot just run away and are eventually held accountable for what they do. People have that possibility and take it very often, like this couple from Massachusetts show in this Sentry Mode video made by the damaged Tesla in question.

Aaron Ding is the owner of the car. He parked it at Costco in Waltham, Massachusetts. When he got back home, he noticed that the right side doors of his Model 3 had scratches on them. That was when he checked the videos made by Sentry Mode and found the scratch reason.

A woman that parked her Subaru Outback on the right of his Model 3 bumped her car on the Tesla while maneuvering to leave. She did not get out of the car at any time to check for damages. Neither on her car nor on the vehicle in which she rubbed her Outback’s front bumper.

A man that was with her got out of the car – apparently, to help her maneuver. When she managed to put the car out of the parking spot, he rapidly checks for damages on the Tesla. But in a very furtive way.

If he had adequately inspected both cars and gone away, we could say that there was probably no damage to report. Just a clumsy driving act with no consequences, but that is not the case. He and the driver really seem only to flee as fast as possible.

We have tried to contact the Tesla owner to have pictures of the damage and to see if he has taken any measures regarding the video. Unlike other situations – such as a recent rearview mirror flipping by a biker – we can see the license plate perfectly. Not only that but the faces of the people that hit Ding’s car.

When will people learn that Tesla vehicles have cameras, TeslaCam and Sentry Mode? With them, avoiding responsibility and fleeing are just temporary and illusory measures.

