"Take a seat in the Volkswagen ID.R cockpit and watch Romain Dumas' record run on Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road, China."
Volkswagen just released the eagerly awaited onboard video from the ID.R's record-breaking run on Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road (Tianmen Mountain), China.
It's hard to describe the footage from a driver’s perspective as it's unbelievable and insanely quick, without mercy to electric motors, brakes and suspension. The torque of EVs is simply breathtaking, even uphill - like teleportation to the next corner.
Volkswagen ID.R reached the “Heaven’s Gate” in 7:38.585.
- Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road length: 10.906 km (6.778 miles)
- 99 hairpins
- 164 braking maneuvers
- speed varied between 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in the slowest corner to 218 km/h (135.5 mph) on the longest straight
Gallery: Volkswagen ID.R - Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road
Volkswagen I.D. R with Romain Dumas behind the wheel is kind of a record collector for VW:
- Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road absolute record (September 2, 2019): 7:38.585
- Nürburgring Nordschleife EV record (June 3, 2019): 6:05.336 minutes at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph) over 20.8 km (12.9 miles)
- Goodwood Festival of Speed absolute track record (July 6, 2019): 39.9 seconds (improved previous personal EV record of 43.86 seconds from July, 2018 and 41.18 seconds absolute track record from July 5, 2019)
- Pikes Peak International Hill Climb absolute track record (June 24, 2018): 7:57.148 minutes
Here are infographics with the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb records (* car specification differs depending on the event):