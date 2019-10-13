Spy photographers recently caught one of the Audi e-tron Sportback prototypes without camouflage and it looks quite similar to a production Audi e-tron SUV.

The Sportback coupe version is kind of a low-cost approach to introducing another model version, which soon we will see in many all-electric cars from the Volkswagen Group. For sure there will be plenty of customers that will opt for the attractive coupe styling, even if there might be not that much rear headroom.

Here is what Automedia noted about the prototype:

"We knew there was going to be a coupe version of the e-tron almost from the start, as Audi was keen to show all its plans through concepts. But this is the closest we've seen it to production readiness, and it doesn't look 100% like the concept. The main difference is the shape of the grille, which is more like that of the regular e-tron. It's got fake lovers all over with the ones in the middle left open."

The e-tron Sportback will be produced alongside the e-tron in Brussels, Belgium from next year on. It has the same battery/drivetrain as the e-tron.

Let's check out the photo gallery:

Gallery: Audi e-tron Sportback Spy Shots

7 Photos

The unveiling of the final production version is scheduled for the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19.

Besides the e-tron/e-tron Sportback, there is a performance derivative expected with more power and possibly higher battery capacity. Increasing the power without increasing the battery capacity would further decrease the already not-so-high range (204 miles/328 km EPA in case of the e-tron).

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback, E-Tron GT Stun In Geneva: Live Photos, Videos

19 Photos

Audi e-tron Sportback concept (2017) specs:

95 kWh battery pack

battery pack 500 km/310 miles of range (NEDC)

370 kW of power

of power dual motor all-wheel drive

0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds

Images: Automedia