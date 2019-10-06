Nissan LEAF sales this year are noticeably decreasing in the U.S. and Japan despite the introduction of the long-range 62 kWh battery version (e+).

Also in Europe Nissan LEAF is down. It dropped from #1 in 2018 (over 40,000) sales to #5 at just over 21,000 after nine months so far this year.

A decrease in all three major markets in 2019 suggests that the Japanese flagship needs an upgrade to its value proposition in the more competitive market.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. – September 2019

In the U.S., sales decreased in September by 33% year-over-year to 1,048 and year-to-date by 15% to 10,686.

Those results are clearly far from the peak in 2014.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – September 2019

In Japan, 2,259 sales in September (down 20%) are not that bad (#36 best-selling model) but after nine months of 2019, sales decreased 24% to 16,325.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan and U.S. – September 2019

Japan is getting closer and closer to the U.S.: