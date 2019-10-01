Overall, plug-in car sales in August decreased year-over-year by 9%, but the all-electric category went up 8%.

This year, August wasn't as hot as it used to be in the past few years in the plug-in electric car market. The global plug-in passenger car sales decreased year-over-year.

According to the EV Sales Blog, total sales amounted to close to 158,000, which is 9% less than a year ago, at a market share of 2%.

See more of our sales reports for August 2019 here.

As Europe temporarily remains the only major market with noticeable positive growth rate, a 12% decrease in China (the world's largest EV market) had a tremendous impact on the whole segment.

Sales reports for Europe

august 2019 plugin ev car sales europe August 2019: Plug-In EV Car Sales In Europe Increase By 15%
europe countries bev market share h1 2019 European Countries Listed By BEV Car Market Share In H1 2019

The most important thing is, however, to distinguish BEVs from PHEVs, because all-electric cars managed to improve even in those challenging times:

  • BEVs: up 8% and 76% share in the overall plug-in car market
  • PHEVs: down 39% and 24% share in overall plug-in car market

After eight months, sales exceed 1,424,000 at an average market share of 2.3%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – August 2019

external_image

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 had its best off-peak month in August with an estimated 21,000 sales. For the year, Model 3 is more than 100,000 above the 2nd best model.

SAIC Baojun E-Series was the second-best model in August with 8,698 (31,900), followed by BAIC EU-Series - 7,580 (65,593 YTD)

In general, other models are not able to reach five-digit results, and only four (besides the Model 3) were above 5,000.

Stats after eight months:

external_image
external_image

Manufacturers rank

Tesla, with 26,758 sales (best off-peak month), has strengthened its first place position for the year. Only three other Chinese manufacturers noted five-digit sales results in August:

  • Tesla: 26,758 and 210,092 YTD
  • BYD: 16,036 and 173,192 YTD
  • BAIC: 16,930 and 94,789 YTD
  • SAIC: 13,655 and 88,516 YTD
external_image
external_image

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM