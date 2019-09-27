The European plug-in electric market slowed down in August, but with a 15% increase year-over-year, it still keeps to an upward trend.

In total, more than 35,000 plug-in electric car sales were sold, according to the EV Sales Blog report, which is 3.3% of the overall market.

Two-thirds of the market are BEVs, which also carry all the growth (up 69%, compared to PHEVs down 29%).

After eight months of this year, more than 320,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (3.0% of the market). There is a strong chance for 500,000 in 2019 with 325,000 to be BEVs.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2019

Most popular models

In August, the Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling model (5,286), which strengthened the Model 3's first position for the year. September is expected to further improve Tesla's advantage.

Top 5 for the month:

Source: EV Sales Blog