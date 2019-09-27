With 35,000 sales in August, Europe is on track for 500,000 in 2019.
The European plug-in electric market slowed down in August, but with a 15% increase year-over-year, it still keeps to an upward trend.
In total, more than 35,000 plug-in electric car sales were sold, according to the EV Sales Blog report, which is 3.3% of the overall market.
Two-thirds of the market are BEVs, which also carry all the growth (up 69%, compared to PHEVs down 29%).
After eight months of this year, more than 320,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (3.0% of the market). There is a strong chance for 500,000 in 2019 with 325,000 to be BEVs.
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2019
Most popular models
In August, the Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling model (5,286), which strengthened the Model 3's first position for the year. September is expected to further improve Tesla's advantage.
Top 5 for the month:
- Tesla Model 3 - 5,286 (new) and 46,515 YTD
- Renault ZOE - 2,925 (up 30%) and 31,182 YTD
- BMW i3 - 2,666 (up 58%) and 21,390 YTD
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 2,500 (up 137%) and 23,969 YTD
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 2,160 (up 33%) and 17,113 YTD
Source: EV Sales Blog