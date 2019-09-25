By the way of releasing Q2 financial results, NIO shared also an interesting note about the cost of battery recall of 4,803 NIO ES8 cars.

The affected fleet of ES8 needed replacement of 70 kWh battery packs (with CATL NEV-P50 battery modules) over fire risk, with 70 kWh battery packs, equipped with new CATL NEV-P102 modules (standard from late October 2018). Additionally, NIO replaced also an undisclosed number of battery packs at swap stations.

The cost of the recall was RMB 339.1 million ($49.4 million):

"Total recall costs accrued in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB339.1 (US$49.4 million), including RMB283.3 million (US$41.3 million) recorded in cost of vehicle sales and RMB55.8 million (US$8.1 million) recorded in cost of other sales, respectively."

Rough calculations reveal an average cost per single vehicle of $10,285, or $147 per kWh of battery pack: