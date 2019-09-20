With close to 3,200 Kona Electric delivered last month, Hyundai remains on a growth path.

Hyundai continues on the strong growth of plug-in electric car sales. In August, sales reported by the manufacturer amounted to 5,840, which is 80% more than a year ago.

It's not the highest monthly result this year, but August was slower also in previous years.

Plug-in sales share out of the overall Hyundai sales total stands at 4.4%.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – August 2019

 
 

Model results:

Separately, the non-plug-in, hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO noted 286 sales (2,666 YTD).

 