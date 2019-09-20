With close to 3,200 Kona Electric delivered last month, Hyundai remains on a growth path.
Hyundai continues on the strong growth of plug-in electric car sales. In August, sales reported by the manufacturer amounted to 5,840, which is 80% more than a year ago.
It's not the highest monthly result this year, but August was slower also in previous years.
Plug-in sales share out of the overall Hyundai sales total stands at 4.4%.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – August 2019
Model results:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 3,195 (1,008 in South Korea)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,664
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 845
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-In – 136
- Total: 5,840
Separately, the non-plug-in, hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO noted 286 sales (2,666 YTD).