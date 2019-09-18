Mitsubishi announced the world premiere of a new plug-in hybrid SUV concept at the upcoming 2019 Tokyo Motor Show (from October 24 to November 4, 2019).

The first teaser doesn't show much, although the design is kind of intriguing.

The Japanese manufacturer reveals only that the new concept will be all-wheel drive with a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain (compared to Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV we assume).

There are no details, but we strongly believe that once Mitsubishi complete development of next-generation plug-in hybrid drivetrain (most likely for use by all brands in Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance), we will finally see some new PHEVs.

The new Outlander PHEV, accompanied by a smaller PHEV and BEV crossover/SUVs in the next few years maybe?