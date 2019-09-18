A new plug-in hybrid SUV concept with a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain.
Mitsubishi announced the world premiere of a new plug-in hybrid SUV concept at the upcoming 2019 Tokyo Motor Show (from October 24 to November 4, 2019).
The first teaser doesn't show much, although the design is kind of intriguing.
The Japanese manufacturer reveals only that the new concept will be all-wheel drive with a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain (compared to Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV we assume).
There are no details, but we strongly believe that once Mitsubishi complete development of next-generation plug-in hybrid drivetrain (most likely for use by all brands in Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance), we will finally see some new PHEVs.
The new Outlander PHEV, accompanied by a smaller PHEV and BEV crossover/SUVs in the next few years maybe?
"Embodying the values of MMC's brand message "Drive your Ambition"*1, the small electric SUV concept car pulls together the company's electrification and all-wheel drive control expertise and technologies.Under the concept of "An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind", MMC will propose new values which combine SUV, PHEV and 4WD: The car will have a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, as well as an electric 4WD system.MITSUBISHI MOTORS delivers a new kind of driving experience that an electric SUV realizes; one that offers reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town, while allowing drivers of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.""*1: "Drive your Ambition" tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers."