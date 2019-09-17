There is a considerable expectation regarding an electric pickup truck in the US. We already know what Rivian will deliver and are curious as hell about what Tesla has conceived for the segment. While we wait, we have news of a production electric pickup truck. But not for the US. In April 2020, JAC Motors promises to sell the iEV330P.

About the size of a Ford Ranger, the iEV330P did not have its technical specifications disclosed, but it is based on the T6 model, also known as Frison. This pickup truck is 5.32 m (209.5 in) long, 1.83 m (72 in) wide, 1.82 (71.7 in) m tall, and it has a wheelbase of 3.09 m (121.7 in). The bed is 1.52 m (59.8 in) long, 1.52 m wide and 0.47 m (18.5 in) deep.

For what we know so far, the iEV330P will be exclusive to the Brazilian market. It is not sold in China, where it is produced, but that may change until 2020.

JAC Motors promises the new electric pickup truck will have a 67 kWh battery pack that would allow it to run 320 km (200 mi) according to the NEDC cycle. For what we have seen so far, we think it is doubtful that the iEV330P will fulfill these plans, especially considering it will carry weight around.

The 5.48-m (215.8-in) Rivian R1T will need a 105 kWh battery pack to offer a 230-mile range. That’s almost double the battery pack the JAC Motors electric pickup truck will have. Even if there is a weight difference, it tends not to be very meaningful.

The iEV330P already has a price. It will cost R$ 229,900, the equivalent to $56,300 if the trade war between China and the US does not alter exchange rates too much. And if Brazil’s economy does not suffer any problems until April 2020.

Besides the electric pickup truck, JAC Motors will also sell four other EVs in Brazil. The iEV20 is a microcar with a 41-kWh battery pack and 320 km of range. The iEV40 is the equivalent to the iEV6S, or the SOL E20X JAC Motors produces in partnership with Seat in China. Its battery pack can deliver 40 kWh and a range of 300 km (186 mi).

There will also be the iEV60, a compact SUV that is called iEVS4 in China. It will have a 63 kWh pack good for 380 km (236 mi). Finally, JAC Motors promises a small electric truck, the iEV 1200T, with a 97-kWh battery pack, a 6-ton gross weight and a range of 200 km (124 mi). Will that work? We’ll keep you posted.