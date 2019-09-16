Imagine a twin-motor sports EV for the city.

The production version of the Honda E finally debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show earlier this week. It’s a cute little electric car for the city with a retro design and minimalistic, smart cabin. The current range-topping model has 154 horsepower (113 kilowatts) – while that’s a decent figure for an RWD hatchback that weighs approximately 3,086 pounds (1,400 kilograms), it’s definitely not going to provide a true performance car experience behind the wheel. Designer Avarvarii decided to fix that with a fictional sports version wearing the Type R index, an ideological successor to the City Turbo II from the past.

Let’s begin with the good news. This thing looks great – it sits a little lower to the ground compared to the regular car and has a subtle aerodynamic package, consisting of new side skirts, additional front bumper lip, and a stylish spoiler at the back. Type R-specific wheels and tires complete the kit together with Type R badging below the Honda logo on the front fascia.

More Honda E

honda e official pricing revealed Honda E Pricing Officially Announced: Cheaper Than You Might Think
patent images honda sports ev Patent Images Reveal Possible New Honda EV Sports Car

And now about the bad news. Unfortunately, Honda has no intentions to bring such a car to the market as the company will instead focus its efforts towards more intelligent and technologically advanced versions of the zero-emission model. A Honda E Type R “is not the way to go,” project leader Kohei Hitomi told Autocar at the 2019 IAA near River Main.

"For some segments, it might be the right choice and Type R is a way to express Honda’s capability as a sporty brand. But for Honda E, we want to provide a new dimension of values for our customers,” Hitomi added.

This means the idea of a performance Honda E will remain in our heads only. This cool rendering might inspire tuning companies to work on the electric vehicle but we don’t have high hopes for the time being.

Source: Motor.es, Avarvarii