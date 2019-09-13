SVOLT Energy Technology, the former Battery Business Unit of Great Wall Motor Co., was present at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show to initiate cooperation with European automakers.

The Chinese company showcased its latest prismatic NCMA and NMX lithium-ion battery cells, including NCM 811, as well as modules, packs and BMS, envisioned for both all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Europe.

SVOLT's top-of-line products include: 86Ah battery cell: a star product developed for the commercial vehicle market equipped with 2C fast-charging and 600,000-kilometer battery life

The 51Ah prismatic VDA battery cell: designed for high-end PHEV models and able to increase the all-electric driving range to 80km

The "811 material"- based VDA battery: developed for high-end passenger vehicles

SVOLT Energy unveiled its full range of new lithium-ion battery cells at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

SVOLT is also committed to building a European production facility (as one of seven planned worldwide) through an investment of €2 billion ($2.24 billion).

By the end of this year, SVOLT intends to select a site for the 24 GWh battery cell plant and 40,000-ton cathode material factory. The construction should begin before the second quarter of 2020, with battery production from early 2023.

The first out of four phases of the project will be 6 GWh output annually.

Hongxin Yang, the company's General Manager said: