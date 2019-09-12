New Ford Site Shows How Far Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Will Go

It seems Ford is ready to begin to go whole hog when it comes to EVs of the future. While OEMs have clearly stalled with EV development, production, and advertising, it's been clear for some time that Ford is on board.

The Detroit-based Big Three automaker already brought the Ford Focus Electric and various electrified versions of the Fusion to market. Not to mention the early Ford Ranger EV and Escape plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Welcome to today and Ford's website states, "HOW FAR WILL FORD’S ALL-ELECTRIC SUV TAKE YOU? NEW WEBSITE FEATURE LETS YOU MAP YOUR JOURNEY".

Hopefully, everyone following EVs at this point is well-aware the Ford has an upcoming Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV that may have some crazy 370 miles of all-electric range. Sadly it won't be here until 2020. In addition, the OEM has plenty of other EVs reportedly on the way.

Ford performed a recent study that proved a majority of folks want to own an EV someday, because they'd rather not buy gas. However, most people have little knowledge about electric cars. So, in an effort to inform people and encourage them to make the switch, Ford is now publishing ads in an attempt to set the record straight.

In addition, now the Big Three automaker has set a website live that will further help people. According to Ford's new website, about 400 miles is not unexpected, though we encourage you to visit and get your own personal estimate by clicking the link below.

If you follow the Ford press release link below, you can see a map and all pertinent details surrounding the new announcement. However, we will warn you in advance that the site still seems buggy and filled with issues. Hopefully, Ford is already addressing this situation and it will work well for you.