New Ford Site Shows How Far Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Will Go

370 miles of range takes you far, far away.
It seems Ford is ready to begin to go whole hog when it comes to EVs of the future. While OEMs have clearly stalled with EV development, production, and advertising, it's been clear for some time that Ford is on board.
The Detroit-based Big Three automaker already brought the Ford Focus Electric and various electrified versions of the Fusion to market. Not to mention the early Ford Ranger EV and Escape plug-in hybrid (PHEV).
Welcome to today and Ford's website states, "HOW FAR WILL FORD’S ALL-ELECTRIC SUV TAKE YOU? NEW WEBSITE FEATURE LETS YOU MAP YOUR JOURNEY".
Hopefully, everyone following EVs at this point is well-aware the Ford has an upcoming Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV that may have some crazy 370 miles of all-electric range. Sadly it won't be here until 2020. In addition, the OEM has plenty of other EVs reportedly on the way.
Ford performed a recent study that proved a majority of folks want to own an EV someday, because they'd rather not buy gas. However, most people have little knowledge about electric cars. So, in an effort to inform people and encourage them to make the switch, Ford is now publishing ads in an attempt to set the record straight.
In addition, now the Big Three automaker has set a website live that will further help people. According to Ford's new website, about 400 miles is not unexpected, though we encourage you to visit and get your own personal estimate by clicking the link below.
If you follow the Ford press release link below, you can see a map and all pertinent details surrounding the new announcement. However, we will warn you in advance that the site still seems buggy and filled with issues. Hopefully, Ford is already addressing this situation and it will work well for you.
In 2020, Ford will launch its Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV as part of a comprehensive line-up of electrified models. A recent Ford-commissioned survey* revealed that most people aspire to own an electrified vehicle one day, with almost half (45 per cent) claiming not stopping for fuel is a key benefit of owning one.
However, 40 per cent of people claim to have little or no knowledge of electric vehicles, which means they’re unlikely to make the switch from pump to plug any time soon. With this in mind, a feature on Ford’s new All-Electric website allows users to input their daily driving routines and see how far they could travel between charges, with the new model’s expected range of 600 kilometres (370 miles). **
This is part of an on-going initiative by Ford to help educate consumers about mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles; debunking some myths and helping them find the option that best suits their lifestyles and needs.
Key survey findings
- Nearly 9 in 10 (84 per cent) of hybrid and electric vehicle owners or intenders agree that electric vehicles are fun to drive
- 3 in 4 people aspire to own an electric vehicle one day, including 92 per cent of Chinese people, 73 per cent of Europeans and 53 per cent of Americans
- Nearly 3 in 4 (73 per cent) of owners or intenders of hybrid and electric vehicles agree that electric vehicles are easy to own
- Nearly 9 in 10 (87 per cent) people think they need a special plug to charge an electric vehicle
- Lack of charging stations (49 per cent), short battery life (43 per cent) and a need to charge frequently (38 per cent) are the main concerns about owning an electric vehicle
Ford quotes
“While our customers understand some of the benefits of electrified vehicles, we believe that there is a perception gap. The capability of all-electric vehicles has changed significantly recently and hence the need for education to help them in making the switch. We’re in a period of massive change which is exciting but could be daunting for some people. By offering a range of electrified vehicles – from mild hybrids to fully electric – and busting some commonly held myths, we want to help their journey as we bring our portfolio of all-electric vehicles to market.” Darren Palmer, Team Edison global product development director, Ford
Coming electrified models
- All-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid with a pure-electric driving range of 50 km (31 miles)
- All-new Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid and Kuga Hybrid
- Explorer Plug-In Hybrid seven-seater SUV
- Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid featuring sophisticated mild-hybrid technology
- All-new Puma EcoBoost Hybrid
- Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid
- EcoBlue Hybrid versions of Tourneo Custom people-mover and Transit and Transit Custom vans
- All-electric Transit***
- Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV***
- Ford will use Volkswagen’s electric vehicle architecture and Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) to design and build at least one high-volume fully electric vehicle in Europe for European customers starting in 2023
- Ford Mondeo Hybrid and Mondeo Hybrid wagon
