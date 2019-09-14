August 2019 definitely wasn't a good month for Jaguar. Sales globally decreased by 17.8% year over year to 9,702.

The company's only all-electric model, the Jaguar I-PACE, noted 903 sales which also does not sound like much. Compared to the previous year, I-PACE increased 545%, but that's only because in 2018 it was early ramp-up phase with 140 sales.

The easy way to achieve three-digit growth has now been exhausted and from September on, we will start to see how the I-PACE stands after a year on the market.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – August 2019

Jaguar I-PACE share out of total Jaguar volume was at 9.3% in August, which is one of the best results for established premium brands. The average for the first 8 months of 2019 is 10.1.%.

Cumulative I-PACE sales already reached 18,000 globally.