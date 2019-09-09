Mercedes-Benz once again teased its new all-electric concept model, which soon will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

This time, the short video officially reveals the name - Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, which strongly hints at the upcoming production Mercedes-Benz EQS.

"A lasting beauty that moves you. First details of our vision of sustainable modern luxury. The all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS live in Frankfurt on September 10th, 2019.

The EQ story continues."

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS will join the already introduced Mercedes-Benz EQC and several other Mercedes-Benz EQ models envisioned for long-range, fast charging and ultimate electric luxury.