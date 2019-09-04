In August, new passenger car registrations in Norway decreased by almost 17% year-over-year, which represents a lower appetite for cars in general.

In such circumstances, passenger plug-in electric car registrations decreased by 3.1% to 5,919. The difference in decline allowed to gain several points of market share - 49.0% compared to 42.1% year ago.

There was a chance to avoid this decrease in sales, but the plug-in hybrids are still shrinking quickly:

BEVs: 4,713 ( up 13.4% , at 39.0% market share) + 648 ‘used’ + 138 vans (131 new and 7 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 648 ‘used’ + 138 vans (131 new and 7 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 1,206 (down 38.2%, at 10.0% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – August 2019

Sales by model

It seems that the Volkswagen e-Golf was the top-selling model in August with 1,083 new registrations (the majority of 1,126 total sales combined with ICE version). That's the best results since late 2017.

Tesla Model 3 was second best with 649 new registrations. So far this year, already 11,517 Model 3 were registered (including over 500 Standard Range Plus introduced recently, over 9,900 Long Range AWD and over 1,100 Long Range Performance), which is over 4,000 more than all VW Golfs (7,251).

The other solid results include Nissan LEAF (548) and Audi e-tron (445).

BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - 1,083 (1,126 total with ICE)

Tesla Model 3 - 649

Audi e-tron - 445

BMW i3 - 394

Jaguar I-PACE - 236

Renault ZOE - 235

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (234 total with ICE)

Tesla Model S - 160

Tesla Model X - 122

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – August 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)