3.1% decrease in volume is related to shrinking PHEV sales, but the overall market share of plug-ins increased to 49%.
In August, new passenger car registrations in Norway decreased by almost 17% year-over-year, which represents a lower appetite for cars in general.
In such circumstances, passenger plug-in electric car registrations decreased by 3.1% to 5,919. The difference in decline allowed to gain several points of market share - 49.0% compared to 42.1% year ago.
There was a chance to avoid this decrease in sales, but the plug-in hybrids are still shrinking quickly:
- BEVs: 4,713 (up 13.4%, at 39.0% market share) + 648 ‘used’ + 138 vans (131 new and 7 used) + 0 FCVs
- PHEVs: 1,206 (down 38.2%, at 10.0% market share)
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – August 2019
Sales by model
It seems that the Volkswagen e-Golf was the top-selling model in August with 1,083 new registrations (the majority of 1,126 total sales combined with ICE version). That's the best results since late 2017.
Tesla Model 3 was second best with 649 new registrations. So far this year, already 11,517 Model 3 were registered (including over 500 Standard Range Plus introduced recently, over 9,900 Long Range AWD and over 1,100 Long Range Performance), which is over 4,000 more than all VW Golfs (7,251).
The other solid results include Nissan LEAF (548) and Audi e-tron (445).
BEV results already in our database:
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 1,083 (1,126 total with ICE)
- Tesla Model 3 - 649
- Audi e-tron - 445
- BMW i3 - 394
- Jaguar I-PACE - 236
- Renault ZOE - 235
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (234 total with ICE)
- Tesla Model S - 160
- Tesla Model X - 122
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – August 2019
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)