Karma Automotive commemorates final production of the 2019 Karma Revero with four fully customized cars.

The next step in the company's future is launching the Karma Revero GT later this year (with significantly improved spec, starting at $135,000 MSRP) and development of the first all-electric model.

"Each custom 2019 Revero was handcrafted at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) – the company’s $100M production facility in Moreno Valley, Calif – and exemplifies the one-of-a-kind customization opportunities available to Karma customers. Each car features a combination of custom exterior paint, calipers, wheels and a personalized interior with special stitching and control panel jewels. The four custom cars are a celebration of the original Revero, Karma’s first model and launch pad of its enterprise. For Karma, the custom Reveros also illuminate the company’s high-tech luxury future – one that will provide the ultimate in vehicle customization as the company readies itself to expand its bespoke offerings to the new 2020 Revero GT and future products.