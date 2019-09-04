Karma Revero plug-in hybrid goes down in history. The new Karma Revero GT is scheduled for Q4 2019.

Karma Automotive commemorates final production of the 2019 Karma Revero with four fully customized cars.

The next step in the company's future is launching the Karma Revero GT later this year (with significantly improved spec, starting at $135,000 MSRP) and development of the first all-electric model.

"Each custom 2019 Revero was handcrafted at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) – the company’s $100M production facility in Moreno Valley, Calif – and exemplifies the one-of-a-kind customization opportunities available to Karma customers. Each car features a combination of custom exterior paint, calipers, wheels and a personalized interior with special stitching and control panel jewels.

The four custom cars are a celebration of the original Revero, Karma’s first model and launch pad of its enterprise. For Karma, the custom Reveros also illuminate the company’s high-tech luxury future – one that will provide the ultimate in vehicle customization as the company readies itself to expand its bespoke offerings to the new 2020 Revero GT and future products.

Karma Revero GT

The four custom 2019 Revero cars have all been presold and are now bound for Karma’s retail partners in Newport Beach, Calif., Albany, N.Y., and Naples, Fla. Customers can look forward to the announcement of Karma’s customization program for the new 2020 Revero GT in Q4.

2019 KARMA REVERO CUSTOMIZATION HEADLINES

    White Smoke Karma Newport Beach     Flame Yellow Karma Naples     Balboa Blue Karma Albany     Salt Karma Newport Beach  
    Exterior Paint     One-off, hand-painted Karma  White Smoke   One-off, hand-painted Karma Flame Yellow   Karma hand-painted Balboa Blue paint and plating     One-off, hand-painted Karma Salt
    Wheels   HRE Accessory Wheels in high gloss black, featuring black bolts and center caps       Dune Black Twist Chrome Wheels     HRE Accessory Wheels     HRE Accessory Wheels
  Calipers     Karma Red   Karma Yellow   Balboa Blue   Karma Yellow
      Interior       Palisades pre-set/Dolomia maxed out interior       Palisades pre-set/Dolomia maxed out interior   Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out interior   Center Console strip in Reef       Palisades pre-set/Madeira maxed out interior  
    Seats     Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats     Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats   Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats     Palisades pre-set/Madeira maxed out seats  
    Stitching   Custom Karma White stitching to match exterior paint     Custom Karma Yellow stitching to match calipers   Karma Balboa Blue Stitching to match exterior paint     Custom Contrast Palisades Black/Madeira Red Stitching
    Jewel     Karma Custom Broad Weave Silver Carbon Jewel     Karma Custom Mother of Pearl Jewel   Karma Custom Broad Weave Silver Carbon Jewel   Karma Custom Broad Weave Black Carbon/Palisades Sport Jewel 
2019 Karma Revero