Karma Revero plug-in hybrid goes down in history. The new Karma Revero GT is scheduled for Q4 2019.
Karma Automotive commemorates final production of the 2019 Karma Revero with four fully customized cars.
The next step in the company's future is launching the Karma Revero GT later this year (with significantly improved spec, starting at $135,000 MSRP) and development of the first all-electric model.
"Each custom 2019 Revero was handcrafted at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) – the company’s $100M production facility in Moreno Valley, Calif – and exemplifies the one-of-a-kind customization opportunities available to Karma customers. Each car features a combination of custom exterior paint, calipers, wheels and a personalized interior with special stitching and control panel jewels.
The four custom cars are a celebration of the original Revero, Karma’s first model and launch pad of its enterprise. For Karma, the custom Reveros also illuminate the company’s high-tech luxury future – one that will provide the ultimate in vehicle customization as the company readies itself to expand its bespoke offerings to the new 2020 Revero GT and future products.
The four custom 2019 Revero cars have all been presold and are now bound for Karma’s retail partners in Newport Beach, Calif., Albany, N.Y., and Naples, Fla. Customers can look forward to the announcement of Karma’s customization program for the new 2020 Revero GT in Q4.
2019 KARMA REVERO CUSTOMIZATION HEADLINES
White Smoke Karma Newport Beach Flame Yellow Karma Naples Balboa Blue Karma Albany Salt Karma Newport Beach Exterior Paint One-off, hand-painted Karma White Smoke One-off, hand-painted Karma Flame Yellow Karma hand-painted Balboa Blue paint and plating One-off, hand-painted Karma Salt Wheels HRE Accessory Wheels in high gloss black, featuring black bolts and center caps Dune Black Twist Chrome Wheels HRE Accessory Wheels HRE Accessory Wheels Calipers Karma Red Karma Yellow Balboa Blue Karma Yellow Interior Palisades pre-set/Dolomia maxed out interior Palisades pre-set/Dolomia maxed out interior Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out interior Center Console strip in Reef Palisades pre-set/Madeira maxed out interior Seats Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats Palisades pre-set/Ceramic maxed out seats Palisades pre-set/Madeira maxed out seats Stitching Custom Karma White stitching to match exterior paint Custom Karma Yellow stitching to match calipers Karma Balboa Blue Stitching to match exterior paint Custom Contrast Palisades Black/Madeira Red Stitching Jewel Karma Custom Broad Weave Silver Carbon Jewel Karma Custom Mother of Pearl Jewel Karma Custom Broad Weave Silver Carbon Jewel Karma Custom Broad Weave Black Carbon/Palisades Sport Jewel