KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SETS 2020 REVERO GT BASE MSRP AT $135,000

2020 Revero GT Combines Stunning Design, Exhilarating Performance, Added Range and More Technology

Revero GT Handcrafted at Karma Innovation & Customization Center in CA

Karma Retailers Taking Pre-Orders Ahead of First Deliveries in Q4

IRVINE, Calif. (Aug 15, 2019) – Southern California-based Karma Automotive, the creator of luxury electric vehicles and high-tech incubator, set the MSRP of its 2020 Revero GT at $135,000 with retail deliveries starting in the fourth quarter.

A growing list of more than 20 retail partners in the U.S., Canada and select export markets are accepting pre-orders of the new vehicle, one which differentiates itself from its predecessor through improved technology, performance, interior and exterior options and customization. With Karma’s in-house design team, owners can co-create their car to deliver a true one-off masterpiece individualized specifically to meet their discerning luxury lifestyle.

“The 2020 Revero GT is pure Karma, a true reflection of our luxury electric vehicle design and engineering capabilities, ushering in a new era for the company,” says Karma’s Chief Revenue Officer John Maloney. “The Karma owner has a deep appreciation for design and love the exclusivity of driving a custom-designed car.”

The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle driven by two electric motors powered features a Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator and enhance overall vehicle performance. With an MPGe rating of 71 miles, the Revero GT offers an overall driving range of up to 360 miles, with 80 miles of emissions-free all electric driving powered by a 28kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery featuring higher overall density, improved power output and enhanced safety features. The car also qualifies for HOV-lane single occupancy in various states.

“The 2020 Revero GT is the definitive luxury electric vehicle,” Maloney adds. “Our car offers the best of both worlds – extended EV capability without any range anxiety. We believe this is the optimal solution for the luxury markets of today.”

Karma engineers created a world-class electric drive system that alongside a series of other technological advancements enables the new 2020 Revero to be as fast as it looks. The car hits 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 125 mph. Drivers can select from three different drive modes via the steering wheel mounted paddle shifters:

Stealth: pure-electric, emissions free driving

Sustain: turns on the range-extending generator to preserve the battery pack’s power for use when the driver chooses

Sport: combines the output from the battery pack and the generator for maximum driving performance

Revero GT highlights:

Performance:

Twin Electric Motors and all-electric powertrain deliver 536 Horsepower and 1100 lb-ft of torque

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, improved from 5.4 seconds

Launch Control as standard

New rear drive module and inverters

New generator set with BMW i8 engine

Upgraded HV battery for improved range – up to 80 miles of EV range – about 60% more than previous generation

Electric power steering enhancing steering feel

Technology:

Blind spot and cross traffic detection

Active Noise Cancellation

3D haptic touch technology

New digital-audio architecture for enhanced audio performance

New touch screen and UI processor

Patented, exterior state-of-charge indication via Center brake light

Over-the-air software updates

Exterior:

New design, new body – including redesigned: hood, doors, deck lid, body sides, side mirrors, front and rear

Unique and beautifully proportioned design featuring iconic California Style

Largest wheels in the competitive set

Interior:

New front/rear seats, with front seat ventilation & heated steering wheel

New center console with improved storage

Incorporates the finest grade of interior leather available to the industry

Incorporated ecologically-friendly, reclaimed wood as interior trim

“Karma’s aim is to deliver uncompromised luxury and innovative technology for those who share our mindset and our California spirit,” Maloney says.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma’s goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.