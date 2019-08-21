With the new 28 kWh battery, the car will be able to go some 61 miles (98 km) in all-electric mode
Earlier this month, Karma Automotive announced details about the new 2020 Karma Revero GT, which is scheduled for retail deliveries from Q4 2019 on.
The new Revero GT is far better than its predecessor both from the design standpoint, technical specification (see description here) and features, which should improve Karma's position in the low-volume, luxury segment.
The starting price (MSRP) is $135,000, which after destination charge and deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit, is effectively $128,900.
Whether it's worth it to spend so much on a Karma? Well, for those who like the stunning design of the Revero GT, customization, luxury and sporty driving experience, it might be the right choice.
2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):
- 28 kWh battery (instead 21.4 kWh)
- expected 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (Revero 37 miles EPA)
- up to 360 miles (579 km) of total range, including up to 80 miles (129 km) electric and up to 280 miles (451 km) with generator
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds (Revero 5.4 seconds)
- 1.5L BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine (same as in BMW i8) as onboard generator (previously 2L GM engine)
- dual-motor rear-wheel drive (with torque vectoring for rear wheels)
- system output of 400 kW (535 hp) and 746 Nm peak (two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors)
- top speed of 125 miles (201 km/h)
- weight of 5,050 lbs / 2,291 kg (instead of 5,407 lbs / 2453 kg)
KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SETS 2020 REVERO GT BASE MSRP AT $135,000
- 2020 Revero GT Combines Stunning Design, Exhilarating Performance, Added Range and More Technology
- Revero GT Handcrafted at Karma Innovation & Customization Center in CA
- Karma Retailers Taking Pre-Orders Ahead of First Deliveries in Q4
IRVINE, Calif. (Aug 15, 2019) – Southern California-based Karma Automotive, the creator of luxury electric vehicles and high-tech incubator, set the MSRP of its 2020 Revero GT at $135,000 with retail deliveries starting in the fourth quarter.
A growing list of more than 20 retail partners in the U.S., Canada and select export markets are accepting pre-orders of the new vehicle, one which differentiates itself from its predecessor through improved technology, performance, interior and exterior options and customization. With Karma’s in-house design team, owners can co-create their car to deliver a true one-off masterpiece individualized specifically to meet their discerning luxury lifestyle.
“The 2020 Revero GT is pure Karma, a true reflection of our luxury electric vehicle design and engineering capabilities, ushering in a new era for the company,” says Karma’s Chief Revenue Officer John Maloney. “The Karma owner has a deep appreciation for design and love the exclusivity of driving a custom-designed car.”
The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle driven by two electric motors powered features a Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator and enhance overall vehicle performance. With an MPGe rating of 71 miles, the Revero GT offers an overall driving range of up to 360 miles, with 80 miles of emissions-free all electric driving powered by a 28kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery featuring higher overall density, improved power output and enhanced safety features. The car also qualifies for HOV-lane single occupancy in various states.
“The 2020 Revero GT is the definitive luxury electric vehicle,” Maloney adds. “Our car offers the best of both worlds – extended EV capability without any range anxiety. We believe this is the optimal solution for the luxury markets of today.”
Karma engineers created a world-class electric drive system that alongside a series of other technological advancements enables the new 2020 Revero to be as fast as it looks. The car hits 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 125 mph. Drivers can select from three different drive modes via the steering wheel mounted paddle shifters:
- Stealth: pure-electric, emissions free driving
- Sustain: turns on the range-extending generator to preserve the battery pack’s power for use when the driver chooses
- Sport: combines the output from the battery pack and the generator for maximum driving performance
Revero GT highlights:
Performance:
- Twin Electric Motors and all-electric powertrain deliver 536 Horsepower and 1100 lb-ft of torque
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, improved from 5.4 seconds
- Launch Control as standard
- New rear drive module and inverters
- New generator set with BMW i8 engine
- Upgraded HV battery for improved range – up to 80 miles of EV range – about 60% more than previous generation
- Electric power steering enhancing steering feel
Technology:
- Blind spot and cross traffic detection
- Active Noise Cancellation
- 3D haptic touch technology
- New digital-audio architecture for enhanced audio performance
- New touch screen and UI processor
- Patented, exterior state-of-charge indication via Center brake light
- Over-the-air software updates
Exterior:
- New design, new body – including redesigned: hood, doors, deck lid, body sides, side mirrors, front and rear
- Unique and beautifully proportioned design featuring iconic California Style
- Largest wheels in the competitive set
Interior:
- New front/rear seats, with front seat ventilation & heated steering wheel
- New center console with improved storage
- Incorporates the finest grade of interior leather available to the industry
- Incorporated ecologically-friendly, reclaimed wood as interior trim
“Karma’s aim is to deliver uncompromised luxury and innovative technology for those who share our mindset and our California spirit,” Maloney says.
Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero
Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma’s goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.