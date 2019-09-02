Ever wonder how fast an electric car can go on the deck of an aircraft carrier? Well, wonder no more as the Porsche Taycan just performed such a feat.

The debut of the Taycan is now just two days away and InsideEVs will be on the scene for the grand reveal. Ahead of that, Porsche is upping the hype for this highly anticipated electric car.

The automaker's latest Taycan stunt is quite amazing. As Porsche tells us:

Guess what happened when the engineers were first evaluating Taycan’s capability? What started out as a chat over beers after work, morphed into how best to show off the engineers latest creation. To accurately show just how much distance the Taycan displaces as it accelerates as hard as it can, and then even quickly dissipates that energy. We all know sports car aficionados like the 0-60 acceleration metric, but true people of culture knows it takes a bit more than just a strong engine to put in a good 0-60-0 time.

So, how best to show off the Taycan's abilities then? Put the car on an aircraft carrier and let it rip. The Taycan seen here is aborad the USS Hornet, an Essex-class aircraft carrier, the ship that picked up the astronauts from Apollo 11 and 12. The electric Porsche rips down the deck to a top speed of 90.58 MPH, which is very high given the confines.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan at USS Hornet aircraft carrier

30 Photos

Porsche adds:

The USS Hornet is a gargantuan piece of engineering, displacing over 27,500 tons and with a flight deck measuring 869 feet in length. Beyond its extensive tour of duty, the USS Hornet has the distinction of being the ship used to recover the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions to the moon – housing the quarantine facility used by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins after splashdown. Professional racer Shea Holbrook used the Taycan’s launch control systems and the car’s high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes to their maximum capacity, coming to a stop under a hundred feet before the end of the flight deck. Shea Holbrook: “The deck is a long, long way up and despite appearances, it’s actually quite bumpy. Deliberately accelerating towards thin air and the ocean is a new experience for me, but the Taycan gave me a huge amount of confidence – it was really stable but under acceleration and, more importantly, under braking. I built up to the final run, slowly increasing the speed each time until I felt confident and each time the car felt completely comfortable in what it was being asked to do. What a rush!” Despite the uneven deck surface, Shea and the Taycan accelerated to 90.58mph in just 422 feet before braking hard. The entire run took 10.17 seconds

Below are some recently released highlights from Porsche in regards to the Taycan.

The new Taycan: the first all-electric sports car from Porsche

A whole range of technical features guarantees an impressive race track performance of the Taycan:

The Taycan has two exceptionally efficient electric motors on the front and rear axles and therefore features all-wheel drive . The all-wheel-drive and traction control systems operate significantly faster than conventional systems. For example, if one wheel has more slip, the electric motors regulate it within a fraction of a second.

. The all-wheel-drive and traction control systems operate significantly faster than conventional systems. For example, if one wheel has more slip, the electric motors regulate it within a fraction of a second. The integrated Porsche 4D-Chassis Control analyses and synchronizes all chassis systems in real-time. The innovative chassis systems include adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), as well as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electromechanical roll stabilization system, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The record-breaking car also featured rear-axle steering and 21-inch tires.

in real-time. The innovative chassis systems include adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), as well as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electromechanical roll stabilization system, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The record-breaking car also featured rear-axle steering and 21-inch tires. The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. The benefits include high levels of consistent performance.

rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. The benefits include high levels of consistent performance. The driving modes profile of the new Taycan offers special settings to make full use of the all-electric drive’s properties. In “Sport Plus” mode, driver requests are implemented in an extremely dynamic way. As a result, the battery’s cooling and heating strategy has been designed for maximum performance. At the same time, the cooling air flaps are opened, the rear spoiler is extended early on for minimal lift, while the chassis set-up becomes optimized for maximum race track performance, and the suspension permanently set in the lowest position.

Check out the press release below for more information on the aircraft carrier stunt.