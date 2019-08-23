EVgo and Electrify America, two of the biggest DC fast-charging networks in the U.S., jointly announced an interoperability agreement.

As a result, customers of both networks will get access to all of the stations by using their existing accounts, without any additional fees.

Together, EVgo and Electrify America offer more than 1,000 charging stations with more than 3,000 DC fast chargers.

"Drivers will be able to access public chargers on either the EVgo or Electrify America networks without having to create new memberships, registrations, or payment methods. The agreement will connect more than 3,000 DC fast chargers at more than 1,000 stations from EVgo and Electrify America, two of the nation’s largest owner/operators of charging stations that continue to expand their networks as the number of EVs on the road grows significantly in the coming years."

Earlier similar agreements were signed between:

Electrify America and: ChargePoint Greenlots Sema Connect EV Connect

and: EVgo and: ChargePoint EV Connect Sema Connect

and:

Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America said:

“As the demand for EVs continues to increase and create the need for more EV charging stations, we understand the importance of making access to public chargers as easy as possible for current and future EV drivers. Connecting our two networks helps ensure EV drivers have the freedom to travel on their terms without concerns of where to charge their EV along the way.”

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo said: