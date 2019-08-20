Shell has started the rollout of its fast-charging infrastructure in Singapore. It's the first approach of this type in Southeast Asia.

The plan is to install 50 kW chargers at 10 petrol stations by October, which would be about 20% of all in the city-state. The first one was launched this month.

The Shell Recharge service expands also in the UK, where already 34 chargers were installed.

The 50 kW chargers were recently joined by the first 150 kW charger in July at Shell’s Battersea Service Station (Shell Little Waitrose Battersea, 326 Queenstown Road).

Shell announced that hundreds more charger (both 50 and 150 kW) are coming in coming years in UK.

Source: Shell, Reuters