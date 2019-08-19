Two comprehensive "Everything we know" articles, plus more trucking info are tops for the week.
Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.
It was a rather busy week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted detailed information on everything we know about the Tesla truck and Rivian R1T. Additionally, a few other trucking highlights made the news.
Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.
The only true unknown is its appearance.
The pieces of the Tesla truck puzzle are falling into place, so let's have a look at what's known.
Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y, the electric pickup truck from Tesla is surely the automaker's most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.
Over time, mostly via Tesla CEO Elon Musk, we've bit by bit learned more and more details on the Tesla truck, so we think it's now time to highlight everything we know in regards to Tesla's pickup.
Rivian R1T Pickup Truck: Everything We Know - Price, Range, Towing
The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.
Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.
When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learn more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.
Electric Pickup Truck Not Likely From Ford & Rivian Tie Up
But a large electric SUV probably is.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett talks about the automaker's tie-up with Rivian and suggests an electric pickup truck is unlikely, but a large electric SUV might be in the works.
It was back in April of this year when Ford announced a $500 million investment into electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian. At the time, details were scarce, but we speculated the resulting vehicle would be a large electric SUV. Now, it seems Ford's CEO agrees. Read the details here.
Tesla Model 3 Leaves Coal-Rolling Ram Pickup Truck In The Dust: Video
This is after the Ram driver nearly rear-ended the Tesla.
Some drivers could benefit from some additional drivers education training.
Watch this reckless Ram truck driver nearly rear-end a Tesla. Then, the truck passes on the shoulder over a solid yellow line to briefly brake check the Tesla after cutting very close in front of the electric car.