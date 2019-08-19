Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was a rather busy week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted detailed information on everything we know about the Tesla truck and Rivian R1T. Additionally, a few other trucking highlights made the news.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

Rivian R1T Pickup Truck: Everything We Know - Price, Range, Towing

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learn more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

But a large electric SUV probably is.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3 almost gets rolled with coal by a hater in a diesel Ram pickup truck. The smart Model 3 driver (in the ultra-quick Performance version of the Model 3) avoids most of the mess and stench by slamming the go pedal and flying on by. Watch the video here

