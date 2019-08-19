More than 5% of new car sales in Colorado must be ZEV vehicles (plug-ins and hydrogen fuel cell) by 2023 - up from 2.6% today
On August 16, 2019 the Colorado The Air Quality Control Commission adopted a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standard as an eleventh state after the California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
The standard includes California ZEV requirements for manufacturers to increase sales of ZEV vehicles from about 2.6% today to:
- more than 5% by 2023
- more than 6% by 2025
The first outcome should be a growing number of plug-in models available on sale, as there are way more models offered in ZEV states than in non-ZEV states.
"The new zero-emission standard requires automakers to sell more than 5 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2023 and more than 6 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2025. The standard is based on a matrix of credits given for each electric vehicle sold, depending on the vehicle’s zero-emission range.
The new requirement does not mandate consumers to purchase electric vehicles, but experts say it will result in manufacturers selling a wider range of models in Colorado, including SUVs and light trucks."
Garry Kaufman, director of the Air Pollution Control Division at the department said:
“The zero-emission standard does not compel anyone to buy an electric vehicle. It only requires manufacturers to increase ZEV sales from 2.6 percent to 6.23 percent. It’s a modest proposal in the face of a critical threat. Where the federal government refuses to act, states must lead. Time is of the essence.”
Source: Colorado via Green Car Congress
