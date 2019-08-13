Within less than a month, the number of MINI Electric pre-orders increased from over 40,000 to over 45,000, according to German media, citing MINI E Project Leader Elena Eder.

The pre-orders require deposits, which means that the interest in this new model is significant. The production is expected to begin on November 1, 2019 and we guess it will be less than 45,000 in the first few months (taking into consideration typical production of new EV models).

For comparison, BMW i3 in its best year (after several years) noted 36,829 sales in 2018.

If the demand for the electric MINI will turn out to be strong or stronger than the BMW i3, it might be a clear signal that consumers are willing to switch to electric in a less extravagant way, as the MINI Electric differs from the conventional model just in details.

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:

32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)

and battery pack (12 modules) WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) , up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC

, up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)

front-wheel-drive

DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)

AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

trunk capacity of 211 L

unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)

important equipment: heat pump

