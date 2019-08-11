The Audi R8 is living on borrowed time. In May, Bram Schot, Audi’s chairman of the board of management, questioned if the R8 needed an internal combustion engine moving forward, adding that there is an ongoing discussion about the mid-engine vehicle’s future. A new report from CAR magazine suggests there will be an R8 successor, it’ll be electric, it’ll debut in 2023 or 2024, and Audi will call it the RS e-tron, all thanks to Rimac.

According to CAR, which uncovered the details, Audi is allegedly cozying up to Rimac, the Croatian performance EV brand, which is already working with Porsche and is rumored to be working with Bugatti and possibly Lamborghini, too, in the near future. All are VW Group brands. Rimac will allegedly supply Audi with four electric motors and fast-charging batteries, says the publication. Other juicy details uncovered include pricing, which should start just under €200,000 ($224,416 at current exchange rates) with a zero-to-62 time of 2.5 seconds thanks to all-wheel drive.

But that’s not all. The publication also says Audi will have access to the latest solid-state battery technology that’ll bring an increase in capacity and range. The brand is also working with Porsche and may use elements from the Taycan’s J1 platform. The vehicle will feature wireless charging, an aluminum monocoque chassis, a 300-mile range, and 700 kilowatts (938 horsepower) of power.

If Audi is serious about electric vehicles, then ushering out a powerful electric sports car with respectable range and mind-numbing performance would be a great way to make a statement. Obviously, a lot can happen between now and 2023 that could kill or change the project, but as Audi R&D chief Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler told CAR, the brand’s icons “must become electric.” To us, that’d include the Audi R8 or its electrified successor.