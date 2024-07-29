With the Volvo EX30 being delayed in the United States until next year due to the hiked import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, American buyers have a pretty thin selection of battery-powered sub-compact crossovers.

The Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV are some, if not all of those choices, but they might soon have a contender trying to get a cut of their market in the form of the Alfa Romeo Junior, formerly known as the Milano.

Get Fully Charged The Alfa question With sales numbers that pale in comparison to its German-based rivals, Alfa Romeo is trying to take advantage of the Volvo EX30's delayed launch in the U.S. by potentially bringing its entry-level EV here. But can a battery-powered sub-compact crossover turn the Italian company's fortunes around?

According to Automotive News Europe, the Italian automaker will meet with its U.S. dealers to gauge the potential for the all-electric, go-fast Junior Veloce on the American market, but not in all states.

Instead, the Stellantis-owned manufacturer will focus on California, Florida and other states that follow California’s emissions rules and generally have a pretty well-sorted EV charging infrastructure and an increased appetite for battery-powered cars.

Built in Poland, the Alfa Romeo Junior in Veloce trim is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that makes 281 horsepower–41 hp more than originally announced–allowing the Jeep Avenger’s cousin to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds. In Europe, there’s also a base Junior with a 156 hp electric drivetrain, with a hybrid set to join the lineup at a later date.

Both all-electric versions are powered by the same 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack which enables an estimated driving range of about 205 miles on the WLTP cycle for the potentially U.S.-bound Junior Veloce.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Junior (formerly called Milano)

51 Photos

If it arrives stateside, Alfa’s entry-level EV would have some convincing to do. In Italy, the Veloce costs the equivalent of $52,000, including shipping and taxes, which would equate to a price of around $42,000 in the U.S. without shipping. By comparison, the entry-level 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE that has 133 hp goes for about $34,000, while the range-topping Limited with 201 hp starts at roughly $42,500 including shipping charges.

In the first half of the year, Alfa Romeo, which currently offers three models in the United States, recorded sales of just 4,777 units. With the Junior EV, the company could have a “window of opportunity” for U.S. sales, according to Daniele Tiago Guzzafame, Alfa Romeo’s head of product. At least until the Volvo EX30 starts being imported from Belgium, that is.

But what do you think? Would you spend your hard-earned money on a battery-powered Alfa Romeo? Let us know in the comments below.