Stellantis, the automotive group that owns several companies, including Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram, will invest roughly $176 million (160 million Euros) to launch an all-new, all-electric premium SUV in 2025, according to Reuters.

The upcoming EV will be based on the group’s STLA Medium platform, which is designed for premium vehicles that are between 165.4-196.9 inches (4,200-5,000 millimeters) long and can accommodate battery packs between 87-105 kilowatt-hours for a driving range of up to 440 miles (700 kilometers).

Additionally, according to the initial information released by Stellantis regarding its new EV platforms in 2021, the STLA Medium architecture can use powertrains that develop between 125-330 kilowatts (167-442 horsepower), in either front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive configurations.

Peugeot 3008 Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid

Reuters reports that the group will invest in its Rennes plant in France, setting up a battery assembly workshop and a dedicated plastic injection molding facility. Currently, the French factory makes the Peugeot 5008 and Citroen C5 Aircross, but both models will likely be replaced by this new EV, which is code-named CR3.

Asked whether the new vehicle would be available in any other form other than an all-electric model, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares replied: “In principle no.”

It’s worth noting that the giant automotive group also owns Opel and Vauxhall, both of which manufacture the Grandland compact SUV which is currently based on the same platform as the Peugeot and Citroen models. These two models will also be replaced by an all-electric successor based on the STLA Medium platform which is set to be produced at the group’s plant in Eisenach, Germany, and scheduled to debut next year.

2024 Jeep Recon 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

All of these EVs will be aimed primarily at the European market, while the United States will be the home market for Jeep’s upcoming all-electric SUVs, the Recon and Wagoneer S.

Eventually, all the cars made by Stellantis’ brands will be EVs, with the group planning to go all-electric by 2030 as part of its “Dare Forward 2030” strategy and become carbon-neutral by 2038.

