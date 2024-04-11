After the demise of the combustion-powered Alfa Romeo Mito subcompact hatchback in 2018, the Italian automaker that made a reputation for itself by offering some of the most stylish cars on the market had a hole in its portfolio.

That hole has now been filled with the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, a B-segment crossover that’s based on the same e-CMP2 platform as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600.

Get Fully Charged Alfa Romeo's new urban crossover is also its first EV The new Alfa Romeo Milano ushers in a new era for the Italian automaker. It's the first-ever all-electric car made by Alfa and a new entry-level model at the same time, slotting under the Tonale crossover.

Just like its Stellantis relatives, the new Alfa Romeo Milano will be available as either an EV or a hybrid that combines a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21-kilowatt (28-horsepower) electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In total, the hybrid Milano makes 136 hp.

The all-electric version of Alfa’s subcompact crossover goes by the “Elettrica” moniker and is powered by a 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables a maximum combined driving range of 254 miles on a full charge on the WLTP cycle.

Two versions of the Milano EV are offered. The base model has a 156 hp front-mounted electric motor, while the go-faster Veloce trim ups the output to 240 hp, but the car remains front-wheel drive. Alfa Romeo said that an all-wheel drive version will be available sometime in the future, but only on the hybrid.

Besides getting more power, the Milano Veloce benefits from “extra sporty” front and rear anti-roll bars, a 0.98-inch lower suspension compared to the base version, big brakes, 20-inch high-performance tires and the same limited-slip differential as in the upcoming Abarth 600e. Alfa Romeo says that the Milano also has the most direct steering in the segment.

Charging the diminutive EV can be done from a DC source at up to 100 kW, with the Italian automaker saying that going from 10% to 80% state of charge takes less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the on-board three-phase charger is rated at 11 kW.

Designed by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, the Milano features a rather aggressive front fascia encompassing a so-called “3+3” headlight system with adaptive full LED Matrix lights. On the electric version, the grille features the company’s logo cut into it, while the hybrid variant has a more traditional grille with the Alfa Romeo script.

The Milano measures 164.1 inches long, 70 inches wide and 59 inches tall, putting it in the same league, size-wise, as the discontinued Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is roughly three inches taller than Alfa’s crossover.

Unlike the Bolt EV, however, the Milano will be strictly a European affair, with no plans to bring the souped-up hatchback stateside.

Inside, the new Alfa Romeo features two 10.25-inch screens, one that acts as a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a touchscreen that’s the gateway to the car’s infotainment system. In the EV, the infotainment is connected to the internet and provides real-time information about over 600,000 charging stations across Europe.

The Italian automaker claims the Milano has the biggest trunk in its class–that’s the B segment EV class–with 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. There’s also a charging cable storage bay under the hood, a 180-degree rear camera and all-around parking sensors, as well as a series of advanced driver assistance features that translate into a Level 2-capable vehicle.

In Europe, customers of the Alfa Romeo Milano Elettrica will get a complimentary Wallbox charger from Free2Move plus an E-card that can be used for contactless payments at charging stations.

Pricing hasn’t been officially announced yet, but company boss Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted for Autocar that the Milano will start at around €30,000 in Italy.