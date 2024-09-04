Tesla is reportedly working on a six-seater version of the Model Y to help it find buyers in China.

Several premium SUVs in China offer a six-seat configuration, which is perceived as more premium, and Tesla thinks it will boost Model Y sales.

Tesla is preparing to launch a heavily revised version of its most popular offering, the Model Y, which is expected to be unveiled sometime next year. The revised Model Y, codenamed “Juniper,” will feature an updated design, improved tech, more comfort-oriented suspension and a revised interior along the lines of what Tesla did when it refreshed the Model 3 sedan.

According to reports, a three-row, seven-seater Model Y will debut outside the United States. The seven-seater option costs $2,000 in the States or $1,000 if you pair it with other specific options (like one of the non-standard exterior colors).

Tesla has never offered a six-seater Model Y anywhere, though. That’s an option reserved for its flagship vehicle, the Model X, which comes standard as a five-seater, but you can turn it into a six-seater by ticking the $6,500 option.

Interestingly, it is more expensive than the seven-seater interior, which costs $3,500. Tesla will tell you that’s because the two individual “captain’s chairs” feature individual electric adjustments and are more comfortable. They are also probably the coolest-looking rear seats of any car in production today, especially if you get them with the white leather contrasting with the black base—they look like they’re floating.

However, sitting in the second row of a six-seater Model X is a bit awkward because there are no armrests, and this robs the second-row experience of some comfort.

We’re not sure how Tesla will do it in the Model Y, but Reuters says a six-seater version specially made for China is in development. Several premium electric SUVs offer a six-seat configuration, and Tesla wants to expand the appeal of its already very popular crossover offering, too. Like with the Model X, it will be more expensive than the seven-seat option, which may also come to China with the “Juniper” update.

However, one of the most important aspects that premium car buyers in China look for is rear legroom. The Model Y with five seats is fairly roomy in the rear, but the one with seven seats is a bit tight, especially in the third row. The six-seat Model Y could have a very different seating configuration, with the second row positioned in a way that allows for more space in the third row.

Some six-seater electric SUVs already available in China include the Nio ES8, the Li L8 range extender and other vehicles. Most six-seaters are one size class above the Tesla Model Y, so it will be interesting to see how Tesla will design the six-seater Model Y, given the interior space constraints.

If Tesla were a legacy automaker, it would probably produce a long-wheelbase version of the model to find those extra inches of legroom. However, since it’s not one, it won’t touch the dimensions of the vehicle, whose fastback-like roof also severely limits headroom in the third row. Even so, Tesla is preparing for increased demand for its revised Model Y, and the source article says it’s already told suppliers to prepare for “a double-digit increase of Model Y output” at its factory in China, which also produces the Model 3 for the local and European markets.