Drako GTE to combine performance, beautiful design and luxury with seating for four.
Californian start-up Drako Motors has announced the unveiling of its first electric supercar Drako GTE on August 16th, 2019 at the prestigious Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week 2019. The company says that the car "embodies iconic Italian design and luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage".
Here we can take a look at a video teaser, which shows the car at the race track. Indeed the Drako GTE will be a performance-oriented model and it's scheduled for limited production.
According to the numbers provided by Drako Motors, Drako GTE will be equipped with four electric motors with a total output of 1,200 horsepower (or 880 kW):
Drako GTE specs:
- fully electric quad motor architecture
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 1,200 horsepower (roughly 880 kW), 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque (4,400 Nm of maximum differential torque between wheels)
- top speed of 206 mph (331 km/h)
"Drako GTE blends stunning beauty from iconic automotive designer, Lowie Vermeersch and his Italian GranStudio team, with an ultra advanced quad motor architecture. Delivering 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, a top speed of 206 mph and 4,400 Nm of maximum torque differential between wheels, GTE has rotational ability and cornering precision like no other supercar on the road today. GTE’s immense power is controlled with technology evolved from earning a Nürburgring lap record in 2015 during early stage development. Supplementary to its phenomenal performance, GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage."
Drako Motors isn't completely new. The company originally was engaged in all-wheel-drive torque vectoring (see phis ress release from 2015 here) tested in the Finish prototype Electric RaceAbout.
DRAKO MOTORS LAUNCHING QUAD MOTOR ELECTRIC SUPERCAR WITH 1,200 HP, 206 MPH TOP SPEED AND FOUR PASSENGER LUXURY
- Silicon Valley supercar manufacturer, Drako Motors, was founded by American entrepreneurs, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand
- Drako Motors is launching its first limited production fully electric supercar - Drako GTE
- Drako GTE blends stunning beauty with ultra high performance quad motor architecture delivering 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm wheel torque and a 206 mph top speed
- With 4,400 Nm of maximum torque differential between wheels, GTE has rotational ability and cornering precision like no other supercar on the road today
- Drako GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage
- Official Drako GTE launch will take place at the Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week 2019
Official Press Release - June 20, 2019 | Silicon Valley supercar manufacturer, Drako Motors, has focused on a singular mission since it was founded by American entrepreneurs, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand: Create stunning, driver focused supercars that deliver exhilarating performance with maximum control and safety - on road and track. Today, after almost a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development behind closed doors, Drako Motors is launching its first limited production electric supercar - Drako GTE.
Drako GTE blends stunning beauty from iconic automotive designer, Lowie Vermeersch and his Italian GranStudio team, with an ultra advanced quad motor architecture. Delivering 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, a top speed of 206 mph and 4,400 Nm of maximum torque differential between wheels, GTE has rotational ability and cornering precision like no other supercar on the road today. GTE’s immense power is controlled with technology evolved from earning a Nürburgring lap record in 2015 during early stage development. Supplementary to its phenomenal performance, GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage.
Drako GTE will make its first public debut on August 16th, 2019 at the prestigious Quail Motorsports Gathering among select invited guests.
About Drako Motors
Drako Motors was founded in San Jose, California by American entrepreneurs, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand, with the mission of creating stunning, driver focused supercars that deliver exhilarating performance with maximum control and safety - on road and track. The company’s first limited production supercar, GTE, blends stunning beauty from iconic automotive designer, Lowie Vermeersch and his Italian GranStudio team, with an ultra advanced quad motor electric architecture delivering 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm combined wheel torque, a 206 mph top speed and four passenger luxury.