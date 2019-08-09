Californian start-up Drako Motors has announced the unveiling of its first electric supercar Drako GTE on August 16th, 2019 at the prestigious Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week 2019. The company says that the car "embodies iconic Italian design and luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage".

Here we can take a look at a video teaser, which shows the car at the race track. Indeed the Drako GTE will be a performance-oriented model and it's scheduled for limited production.

According to the numbers provided by Drako Motors, Drako GTE will be equipped with four electric motors with a total output of 1,200 horsepower (or 880 kW):

Drako GTE specs:

fully electric quad motor architecture

all-wheel drive

system output of 1,200 horsepower (roughly 880 kW), 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque (4,400 Nm of maximum differential torque between wheels)

top speed of 206 mph (331 km/h)

"Drako GTE blends stunning beauty from iconic automotive designer, Lowie Vermeersch and his Italian GranStudio team, with an ultra advanced quad motor architecture. Delivering 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, a top speed of 206 mph and 4,400 Nm of maximum torque differential between wheels, GTE has rotational ability and cornering precision like no other supercar on the road today. GTE’s immense power is controlled with technology evolved from earning a Nürburgring lap record in 2015 during early stage development. Supplementary to its phenomenal performance, GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and their luggage."

Drako Motors isn't completely new. The company originally was engaged in all-wheel-drive torque vectoring (see phis ress release from 2015 here) tested in the Finish prototype Electric RaceAbout.