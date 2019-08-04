The Tesla Model 3 Performance takes on a large collection of assorted cars in various races.
The Tesla Model 3 Performance is dominant at the drag strip. Perhaps not quite as dominant as the Tesla Model S, but still few cars seem able to beat a Model 3 Performance off the line.
Video uploader Tesla's Wild seems to have the launch all dialed in now and, as you'll witness in the video, the Model 3 basically flies off the line.
This is kind of an odd series of races here. You'll see an eclectic collection of cars go up against the Model 3. However, not one has what it takes to take down the Tesla.
Watch this video to see it race a Camaro, Chevy Suburban, S10, Jeep Grand Cherokee and more. See the video notes below for more information.
Video description via Tesla's Wild on YouTube:
Another awesome day at Bandimere Raceway with the Tesla Model 3 Performance! We, unfortunately, did not set a new record today but we came dangerously close and really managed to hone the reaction time to be consistently under 0.100.
We, unfortunately, didn’t get many good races but the first was a blast and it was a gorgeous 2nd Gen Camaro. I promise next time will be different! I have some big plans. :)
