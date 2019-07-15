This electric car race takes place each year at the Sportsland Sugo racing circuit in Japan. A variety of entrants include EVs such as new and old stock Nissan LEAFs, modified LEAFs, Teslas, and an electrified Toyota 86.

The particular race showcased in the video is between an older Tesla Model S and a new, modified Nissan LEAF PLUS. As expected, the Tesla takes a massive lead early on. However, it doesn't increase the lead by much as the race wears on. Instead, that lead remains pretty consistent throughout most of the laps.

It's not until the 11th lap that the Model S appears to be losing steam. At this point, the driver of the modified LEAF PLUS takes advantage of a straightaway and overtakes the Tesla. While we don't know for sure, it's assumed that the Model S' battery began to overheat, so it couldn't keep up the quick pace any longer.

