Yes, the title is correct and the race is fair and square.
This electric car race takes place each year at the Sportsland Sugo racing circuit in Japan. A variety of entrants include EVs such as new and old stock Nissan LEAFs, modified LEAFs, Teslas, and an electrified Toyota 86.
The particular race showcased in the video is between an older Tesla Model S and a new, modified Nissan LEAF PLUS. As expected, the Tesla takes a massive lead early on. However, it doesn't increase the lead by much as the race wears on. Instead, that lead remains pretty consistent throughout most of the laps.
It's not until the 11th lap that the Model S appears to be losing steam. At this point, the driver of the modified LEAF PLUS takes advantage of a straightaway and overtakes the Tesla. While we don't know for sure, it's assumed that the Model S' battery began to overheat, so it couldn't keep up the quick pace any longer.
Check it out and share your takeaways with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Let's play with cars! Takayuki Oi's Sports Driving Labo on YouTube (translated from Japanese):
LEAF e + vs TESLA model S Open game! @ EV GP Final race 14 Lap
Participated in all Japan EV races with LEAF e +. The opponent is the last year's champion car, the high power 4WD Tesla model S. Qualifying was helped by the surface that was semi-wet and gained pole position! However, management is difficult in the final race. Unveiled the 14Lap race uncut! As you are running while you crush, please enjoy. Range 458 km! Is Uri's new leaf e + (e-plus). While the battery capacity of the first LEAF was 24 kwh, the new leaf is 40 kwh. e + is 62 kwh! At the same time with this capacity increase, the motor is also 110 kw compared to the old 80 kw. e + is 160 kw. Replace "kw" with "ps" and the old one is 80ps, the new one is 110ps and the e + is 160ps. Well, such an image (e + is 218ps if converted correctly). Footwear, tires and brake pads have been changed. The foot is familiar with Neo tune SANKO works tire is ADVAN A052 brake pad is BRIG