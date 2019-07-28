The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is all the rage these days, but did you know it can go from 0 to 60 MPH in under 3 seconds?

The specs for the R1T are beyond impressive. Even the "tank turn" video of the R1T pickup truck shocked us, but it seems Rivian is the real deal and we don't doubt it'll be able to outperform almost any truck currently on the market today. However, the upcoming electric Ford F-150 has already shown its ability to tow 1 million pounds.

It's been a while since the R1T made its world debut at the LA Auto Show back in late 2018. That's when the automaker first revealed specs for this electric heavy-hitter. Luckily, this video, along with its extensive description, highlights all of those impressive specs once again.

Watch this video to find out more on the Rivian R1T.

Video description via USA Technology HD on YouTube: