Plug-in electric car sales in China returned to solid growth in June after just 2% growth in May. Last month, almost 147,000 new passenger NEV sales translated into 72% growth rate at a high 8.5% market share.

Not bad compared to the 8% decline of general passenger car sales in China. It seems also that June's result was the second-best ever!

The first half of 2019 closed with total sales of roughly 633,000 at an average market share of 6.3%.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – June 2019

The most popular model in June was BAIC EU-Series with 17,916 sales! The advantage over BYD Yuan (6,566) was so high that EU-Series becomes the top-selling model for the year.

One of the stars of the month was the new Changan Eado EV460 with 7,340 sales (2nd best in June).

Here are the top five YTD:

BAIC EU-Series - 17,916 (49,076 YTD)

BYD Yuan BEV – 6,566 (43,484 YTD)

BYD e5 - 3,793 (26,095 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV – 2,996 (24,174 YTD)

Geely Emgrand EV - 4,465 (23,715 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 was estimated at #4 in June with 6,500 sales. That's not enough to overtake Volkswagen Passat GTE in the YTD tally yet.

Source: EV Sales Blog