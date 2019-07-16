Despite bad-faith critics and short-sellers – directly interested in having Tesla go really bad – the world knows the company is going quite well. Lots of demand for its Model 3, a brand-new factory about to start operations in the biggest car market in the world… What else could scream louder about the company’s moment? Perhaps a report from Adamas Intelligence that says 16 percent of EV battery packs globally produced last May were destined to Model 3 cars. Amazing, right?

The same people we mentioned before will probably say 16 percent is not that much, so a little perspective is always advisable. The second car with the most demand for batteries got 4 percent of them. They went to the BYD Yuan, a Ford EcoSport copycat. Just a quarter of what the Model 3 required.

Do you want more perspective? The Nissan Leaf is in the fifth position, with 3 percent of all EV battery packs produced in May. That is enough for anyone to have a fair idea of what the 16 percent of the Tesla represents.

Speaking of Tesla, if we add the demand the Tesla Model S and the Model X have for battery packs, the American EV manufacturer is responsible for 22 percent of all global deployments in May. The older brothers of the Model 3 are probably tied with the Nissan Leaf, with around 3 percent of battery pack demand each.

The report also brings other interesting information. From January to May in 2018, Tesla managed to deploy more than 1 GWh of EV battery pack capacity in only one month – not specified by Adamas Intelligence. In 2019, in the same period of time, Tesla did that three times.

In other words, of the first five months of 2019, three had an EV battery pack deployment of over 1 GWh. Way over, by the way, since the total amount of power delivered by Tesla vehicles reached more than 7 GWh of capacity.

While Volkswagen fights to convince its suppliers of the growing demand for EVs, Tesla tries to develop and produce batteries on its own.

Or, as Drew Baglino, VP of Technology at Tesla, said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in June, they want to be “masters of their own destiny” regarding cell production.

Source: Adamas Intelligence via Electrek