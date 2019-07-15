One of the first Tesla V3 Supercharging station in Hawthorne, California recently was retrofitted with red "250 kW" sign according to the Steve Jobs’ Ghost.

It's most likely that Tesla is now experimenting with labeling the power output, probably to help drivers at least in the transition period where there will be both V2 and V3 Superchargers.

The new V3 Superchargers at the Tesla Factory in Fremont reportedly didn't get labels yet.

The power output is also displayed on the Tesla car navigation map.

About Supercharging V3:

New architecture of chargers

1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)

no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power, 150 kW after upgrade)

cuts charging time by up to 50% (when the battery is warmed up)

expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes

expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

Tesla charging capabilities (latest and/or top versions):