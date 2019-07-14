Pre-orders in Norway require a refundable deposit of 5,000 NOK (€520).

Škoda, as with many other manufacturers, is starting electrification in Europe's biggest EV market - Norway, where it opened pre-orders for the upcoming Škoda CITIGOe iV (derivative of Volkswagen e-up!) and MEB-based family model Škoda Vision iV.

Securing the place in line in both cases requires a refundable deposit of 5,000 NOK (€520).

The CITIGOe iV will enter series-production in the fourth quarter of this year as the first all-electric Skoda ever and will offer up to 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range:

Škoda CITIGOe iV

Škoda CITIGOe iV specs:

  • 36.8 kWh battery pack (168 60 Ah lithium-ion cells, pack weight of 248 kg)
  • up to 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.5 seconds
  • 60-100 km/h (37-62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
  • top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
  • front-wheel drive
  • 81 kW and 210 Nm electric motor
  • 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (DC Combo 2)
  • Full charge in around 5 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger
  • 3,597 mm long and 1,645 mm wide
  • boot capacity of 250 l (923 l after folding down the rear seats)
Škoda CITIGOe iV premiere:

Source: Skoda Norway, evspecifications.com