Pre-orders in Norway require a refundable deposit of 5,000 NOK (€520).
Škoda, as with many other manufacturers, is starting electrification in Europe's biggest EV market - Norway, where it opened pre-orders for the upcoming Škoda CITIGOe iV (derivative of Volkswagen e-up!) and MEB-based family model Škoda Vision iV.
Securing the place in line in both cases requires a refundable deposit of 5,000 NOK (€520).
The CITIGOe iV will enter series-production in the fourth quarter of this year as the first all-electric Skoda ever and will offer up to 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range:
Škoda CITIGOe iV specs:
- 36.8 kWh battery pack (168 60 Ah lithium-ion cells, pack weight of 248 kg)
- up to 265 km (165 miles) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.5 seconds
- 60-100 km/h (37-62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- 81 kW and 210 Nm electric motor
- 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (DC Combo 2)
- Full charge in around 5 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger
- 3,597 mm long and 1,645 mm wide
- boot capacity of 250 l (923 l after folding down the rear seats)
Škoda CITIGOe iV premiere:
Source: Skoda Norway, evspecifications.com