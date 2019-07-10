Hide press release Show press release

Tesla Model 3 named Auto Express Car of the Year

● Tesla leads the way with double success at 2019 New Car Awards

● Model 3 marks first ever win for Tesla in New Car Awards history

● British brands and British-built cars win big as Jaguar Land Rover takes three awards

London, 9th July 2019: The all-electric Tesla Model 3 has been named Auto Express Car of the Year at the UK’s most prestigious New Car Awards ceremony.

This year’s Auto Express Awards, in association with Nextbase, saw the Model 3 named as the best new car on the market, with judges commending Tesla’s new entry-level car for its all-round ease of use, running costs, technology and performance.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express, said: "Tesla is one of the most exciting car companies on the planet, with a reputation for building ground-breaking cars that are loved by owners and admired – not to mention copied – by rivals. And all that just 16 years into the company’s life.”

“That makes its achievements with the Model 3 all the more remarkable. It’s a car that’s hugely enjoyable to drive, cheap to run, safe and practical for family use, and one that integrates the latest tech into everyday life seamlessly. Of course, being electric, its environmental credentials are second to none, too. It’s the perfect car for the modern age.”

Tesla said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Auto Express for awarding Model 3 Car of the Year. “Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, and it’s through electric vehicles winning accolades like this that we are able to move electric into the mainstream. Also a massive thanks to all the Tesla team for their hard work delivering such a great car, and to our owners for their commitment and belief in Tesla.”

British brands were also big winners, with the new Range Rover Evoque being named Best Small Premium SUV and the Land Rover Discovery winning the Best Large Premium SUV Award. Land Rover also won the Auto Express Technology Award for its ClearSight Ground View, which uses cameras to create a virtual view of the road immediately in front of and underneath the car. Other success stories include Skoda and BMW, both winning three Awards apiece.

The Tesla Model 3 was also named Best Premium Electric Car, while the Kia e-Niro won the Best Affordable Electric Car Award. Toyota’s new Corolla and the Mercedes-Benz E 300 de claimed the Affordable and Premium Hybrid Car Awards.

This year marked the first time that two high-profile executives have been inducted into the Auto Express Hall of Fame. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer, who recently topped the Auto Express Brit List which recognises the most influential British executives in the car industry, became a member of the Hall of Fame. And Ian Callum CBE, who recently left his role as Design Director for Jaguar Cars, was also recognised for his transformative work within the car industry.

The Auto Express New Car Awards celebrate the best cars on sale, from city cars to performance models, and are voted for by the expert reviewers at Auto Express. Every single model on sale is analysed according to specific criteria, with only the very best cars making the winners’ list.

For the full story on all the winners and commended runners-­up, see the Auto Express Awards Special Issue, on sale today, or go to www.autoexpress.co.uk/awards.

Auto Express New Car Awards Winners 2019

Category

City Car of the Year - Volkswagen up!

Supermini of the Year - Ford Fiesta

Convertible of the Year - MINI Convertible

Compact Family Car of the Year - Skoda Scala

Family Car of the Year - Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

Compact Executive Car of the Year - BMW 3 Series

Executive Car of the Year - BMW 5 Series

Estate Car of the Year - Skoda Octavia Estate

Small SUV of the Year - Citroen C3 Aircross

Mid-size SUV of the Year - Skoda Karoq

Large SUV of the Year - SEAT Tarraco

Small Premium SUV of the Year - Range Rover Evoque

Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year - BMW X3

Large Premium SUV of the Year - Land Rover Discovery

MPV of the Year - Citroen Berlingo XL

Roadster of the Year - Mazda MX-5

Coupé of the Year - Alpine A110

Hot Hatch of the Year - Honda Civic Type R

Performance Car of the Year - Porsche 911

Luxury Car of the Year - Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Affordable Electric Car of the Year - Kia e-Niro

Premium Electric Car of the Year - Tesla Model 3

Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year - Toyota Corolla

Premium Hybrid Car of the Year - Mercedes E 300 de

Pick-up of the Year - Ford Ranger

Van of the Year - Vauxhall Combo

Technology Award - Land Rover ClearSight Ground View

Driver Power Award - Lexus

Car Design Award - Alfa Romeo Tonale

Hall of Fame Ian Callum &; Richard Palmer

Car of the Year - Tesla Model 3







