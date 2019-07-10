While analysts bet Tesla would not meet its production targets, it proved them wrong with its Q2 reports. And the EV carmaker has no intention to give it a break. According to Bloomberg, employees have received an email in which the company announces it is preparing to increase production at Fremont.

The internal email was written by Jérôme M. Guillen, Tesla’s President of Automotive. The leak did not get into specific details, but informs employees they will “be delighted with the upcoming developments”. That was enough for Tesla shares to rise 2.2 percent at the time of publishing this article.

Fremont is currently the only place Tesla assembles its vehicles, something the new Gigafactory 3, in Shanghai, will help change.

After saying that it expected to deliver between 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, Tesla has revised the numbers and now believes it will be able to produce 500,000 units in 2019.

This 100,000 increase in produced cars can be credited not only to the production boost in Fremont, but also to the strong possibility that Tesla’s Chinese plant will become operational soon.

According to Guillen, the “Stamping, Body, Paint, and General Assembly lines in China are well underway and hitting records in both line design and fabrication”. The Chinese plant will have a starting capacity of 150,000 units a year, but is able to reach a 500,000 output.

The executive also told employees that Tesla is hiring, “both in Fremont and at Giga”, with the first Gigafactory in mind. What is kind of a surprise, considering the recent layoffs.

Guillen ends the message in a good-spirited way, asking employees not to disclose the content. “Leave that to Elon! Once that information is public, feel free [to] retweet your heart out, share on IG or FB.”

Source: Bloomberg